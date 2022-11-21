The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! The mega lake effect snow event has finally come to an end. Parts of western New York were buried under more than six feet of snow. The Watertown area also saw its fair share of snow through the weekend.

Some of the lake effect snow found it’s way into the News10 area. You may have a fresh snowy coating outside your house this morning. Outside of any flakes, it is cold this morning. Temperatures will climb close to 40 degrees this afternoon. The wind will pick up again with gusts around 30 mph. The air won’t have quite the same bite as yesterday.

Tomorrow begins our “mild” up. November has brought a lot of ups and downs but not too many “normal” days. That changes this week. Highs will stay put into the mid 40s through the upcoming weekend.

Quiet weather will accompany the mild temperatures. Pre-Thanksgiving travelers won’t find any troubles on the roads or in the air. Parts of the South could see some showers and the Rockies will prepare for more snow. This shouldn’t cause too many headaches.

The pattern will turn messier after Thanksgiving. A bigger storm will develop across the South. Rain and mountain snow will arrive on Black Friday. Post-holiday travel will be messier. This is a storm that we’ll be watching.