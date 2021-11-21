11/21/2021: Showers then much colder air to start Thanksgiving week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! The weekend will end on a milder note despite more clouds. The cloud cover started picking up yesterday afternoon. But it won’t stop temperatures from approaching 50° for a high. This is all ahead of our next storm system.

The storm is still back in the Midwest and Ohio Valley this morning. Clouds will dominate through the afternoon. Showers will hold off until this evening. The Catskills and western Mohawk Valley will be the first to see the rain.

Rain will overspread the area this evening. The steadiest and most widespread rain will fall around midnight. A mix of rain and snow is possible through the High Peaks and parts of the North Country.

The wet weather will race out of here Monday morning. The strong cold front will ship most of the rain east of the Hudson Valley by wake up. Everyone will dry out by mid-morning. Sunshine will then break out.

Phase 2 will be a blast of colder air. A batch of Canadian air will seep as far south as the Carolinas. And it won’t just be cold air, but also a brisk breeze. Blustery conditions will hold highs to the 30s on Tuesday.

The pattern will turn quieter and milder into Thanksgiving Day. Wednesday will be a fine day for travelers not just across New York, but also the East Coast. Thanksgiving looks to be a really nice day for us. Morning turkey trots won’t be too bitterly cold. We’ll keep an eye the potential for another storm for Black Friday and the weekend.