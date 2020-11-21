11/21/2020: Cooler today, next system arrives Sunday

After a really mild Friday, typical November weather is back for the weekend. Highs this afternoon will stay in the 40’s. Our forecast of 47 in Albany is only one degree above the daily average. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, and a cool breeze at times.

Temps will plummet into the 20’s this evening, with some spots in the North Country seeing lows in the teens.

That cold air will be key in determining what impacts we will see from a system that approaches us on Sunday. Right now, we expect to stay cold enough that a band of snow showers could form on the leading edge around midday. Wintry weather is most likely north and west of Albany. Then ,as temperatures rise to near 40, any activity Sunday night should consist of rain.

Showers will linger into Monday morning. Tuesday looks cool, with morning lows in the 20’s and afternoon highs only in the 30’s, despite a lot of sun.

Showers will return late Wednesday, and end on Thanksgiving morning. The afternoon looks mild, with cloudy skies and highs near 50.