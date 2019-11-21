11/21/19: Early Fog, Sunshine Today-Clouds & Rain Tonight

Today will bring a brighter & drier day with sunshine plentiful thanks to high pressure working in from the south!

Watch for some patchy fog and it’s a chilly morning in the 20s & 30s before we continue warming to a high of 42°

Clouds will increase by the late afternoon-early evening and showers move in by 7-8PM. Scattered showers can be expected overnight and through early Friday morning.

There can be some moments of mixing to the North Country & Adirondacks so watch for some slick spots early tomorrow morning.

Friday will bring some afternoon sun as we dry but winds will be quite strong with gusts near 30-40 mph. Temperatures will be milder but that wind can add a little bite. Saturday will be bright, dry & cool but we’re tracking the next system late Saturday night-Sunday…

Sunday warrants watching for the rain, snow showers but next week looks great to start! Busy travel day for Thanksgiving on Wednesday looks milder but wet as of now…