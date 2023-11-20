The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The forecast won’t slow you down as the holiday week begins. Bright but brisk today as high pressure glides across New York State. We are closely watching a system that will produce severe weather across the Southern Plains and Deep South today. This storm will bring some messy travel conditions to the News10 area beginning late Tuesday afternoon.

In the meantime, chilly air will drain out of Canada. Today’s highs will run about 10 degrees below normal with many of us stuck in the 30s. Tonight will be the coldest night of the season. Albany has not dropped into the teens since late February.

Getting out the door Tuesday won’t be a problem, outside of the very cold start. Coming home will be a different story. Clouds will build throughout the day. By the late afternoon a burst of snow or mix will arrive from the southwest. The trickiest time for travel will be between tomorrow’s evening commute and midnight. There will be widespread precipitation – mostly snow north and east with a mix around the Capital District and areas to the west. Snow will want to stick, especially in the higher terrain and up north.

Snow accumulations will be light. The top totals are expected in the highest terrain in the Adirondacks, southern Green Mountains, and the Berkshires. Rain will wash away anything that sticks around the Tri-Cities and the Hudson Valley.

We’ll wake up Wednesday to a few more rain showers with ongoing snow/mix up north. This system will wrap up during afternoon. Travel will be much easier, although expect the roads to be busy.

Nice and quiet but chilly on Thanksgiving Day. Turkey trotters will have to deal with near-freezing morning temperatures. We’ll all get a good deal on the Black Friday forecast with sun and clouds. Highs will hold steady in the lower 40s through the weekend.