11/20/2021: Weekend starts cold & clear, ends with clouds and rain

The Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

What a chilly way to kick off the weekend! Morning low temperatures plunged into the low 20’s for most of us Saturday morning. Northern Herkimer County saw lows in the upper teens. The summit of Whiteface mountain notched a 13° reading!

High pressure over the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic was responsible for clear skies and calm winds overnight, two factors that lend themselves to frosty temps. Over the course of the day, however, the high will move off the coast and exert less of an influence. More unsettled weather will approach from the west, bringing clouds later in the day.

That means that we will warm quickly throughout the morning, but level off in the mid 40’s once the clouds build after lunchtime.

The clouds give way to rain by the end of the weekend. Sunday will be mostly cloudy from start to finish, with showers moving in around sunset.

With an overnight low of around 40, this system will bring mostly rain – better news for holiday travel plans. Wet weather is out of here after sunrise on Monday, with clouds sticking around and afternoon highs in the mid 40’s. The next couple days look clear, but awfully chilly. Windy conditions on Tuesday will make for a particularly frigid feel.

At least we’re a little bit more mild for Thanksgiving itself, with holiday high temps in the upper 40’s and dry, partly sunny conditions. Friday looks cloudy, with an outside chance for showers.