11/20/2020: Ending the week on a high note

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! You’ll notice a big change it how it feels outside this morning. Instead of the teens and 20s, we are waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Most spots are ten to more than twenty degrees warmer than this time 24 hours ago.



4 AM temperatures (left) and 24 hour temperature change (right)

The warmer morning will give way to a milder afternoon. Highs will climb back into the 50s. A weak cold front will slowly drop through Upstate New York this afternoon. We will see breezy conditions and more clouds into the second part of the day.

Milder and still breezy Friday.

Clouds will linger overnight. Despite the passage of a cold front, temperatures won’t get all that cold. We’ll only bottom out in the 30s to near 40°.

Partly cloudy and chilly tonight.

Saturday will be a “normal” late November day. Highs will get knocked back into the 40s behind the front. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

Dry and more seasonable to begin the weekend.

A stronger system will approach from the Ohio Valley and western Great Lakes late in the weekend. The Capital Region looks to stay dry until Sunday evening. The warm front will lift through western and central New York during the late morning or early afternoon. There could be a brief period of mixed precipitation before making the change to rain. Temperatures will be warm enough for just straight rain in the Capital Region later on.

Rain will move in from the west late Sunday.

Showers will spill over in Monday morning. A brief chill will settle in on Tuesday. Temperatures will then trend milder through Thanksgiving Day. Additional rounds of showers will develop during the middle of next week.