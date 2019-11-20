11/20/19: Early Slick Spots… Mostly Cloudy Day, Snow Showers NE

Watch for some slick spots this morning as we hover near freezing or sub freezing. Refreeze can be an issue after the melting from yesterday and we could still see patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle depending on temperatures near you early on…

Today will be mostly cloudy with temperatures warming to the upper 30s. We’ll see the chance for a couple snow showers north and northeast of Albany.

Tonight will be another cold one as we fall back to the upper 20s and evening clouds will clear overnight for a brighter Thursday!

Thursday will bring lots of sun with a day warming into the lower 40s. Showers return late Thursday night through the overnight and into early Friday with a couple showers Friday? Winds will kick up as well with more clouds and milder temperatures near 50°. The weekend looks great to start with lots of sun & dry time Saturday before an overnight system into Sunday could bring some snow and rain showers? It warrants watching…