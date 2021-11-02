11/2/21: More Chill for Wednesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Seasonable afternoon today with intervals of clouds and sunshine, but a band of lake effect setting up near the Tug Hill will impact those areas and portions of the Western Adirondacks overnight where minor accumulations will be possible.

A big area of high pressure will be building eastward through Wednesday and setup shop over the northeast for the rest of the week into the weekend which will provide very quiet weather into the weekend with moderating temperatures as well.

This area of high pressure will keep any storm systems to our south so really not looking at any widespread precipitation likely over the next 7 days aside from a few spotty showers from any Lake Effect bands that drift through.

Much like today we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with breaks of sunshine and we will once again run the risk for a stray rain or snow shower.

By the evening clouds will tend to break up and we will once again become partly cloudy. That along with light winds will allow our temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 20s heading into Thursday morning. Once again on Thursday after a sunny start will then become partly cloudy through the afternoon.

Both Wednesday and Thursday our temperatures will only manage to warm into the mid 40s. We do start to rebound back close to normal by Friday but especially into the weekend with highs back into the low 50s by the weekend and likely into the low to mid and even upper 50s into next week. Again, during this time we do remain very quiet weather-wise and not expecting any appreciable precipitation. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob