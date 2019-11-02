11/2/2019: Cool & Quiet, but still watching the rivers…

Sunday’s weather looks cool and quiet, but area rivers, creeks and streams are still feeling the effects of heavy rain that fell Thursday and Friday morning.

Many parts of Herkimer, Fulton, and Montgomery counties are seeing the 4-6 inches of rain that fell upstream surge down their waterways. A flash flood watch remained in effect for those areas until Saturday morning.

Likewise, flood warnings remain in effect for many waterways across the region. Even the Hudson River in Troy is in Minor Flood Stage. When this threshold is met, water can flood onto the Mohawk Wharf in Village of Waterford. Small scale flooding is also possible immediately along the river on Van Schaick Island.

Thankfully, we don’t expect any additional rain today. Clouds will turn over to mostly sunny skies. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle to hit 40. The good news is that the wind will be far less biting than it was the past few days.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to around freezing in Albany and surrounding areas. Expect 20’s in the hills and mountains! Also… remember to set your clocks back! Enjoy the extra hour of sleep!

After the cold start, Sunday will be nice with highs in the low 50’s. The catch? The end of Daylight Saving Time means the sun will set at 4:45. Be prepared to use the headlights on that 5PM commute back home.

Monday looks cool and mostly cloudy, with morning lows in the 20’s and daytime highs in the 40’s. Tuesday will bring our next chance for rain – showers, mainly north and west of Albany.

Thursday and Friday, look messy, with a system that will bring a mix of rain and some snow to the area. Timing is still up in the air, but early indications are that we see the wintry weather Thursday evening to Friday morning. Small changes to the timing could mean big changes to the impacts, so stay tuned for updates to the forecast!