11/2/19: Another cool Day to End the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Seasonably chilly to start the weekend making it up to about 50 in Albany, while many to the north spent the day in the upper 30’s and 40’s. Slightly cooler for Sunday as we get a reinforcing shot of cold air coming in behind a cold front tonight.

The front that we are watching is through Western New York this evening. Right now there are a few rain showers associated with it, however, I do think we will remain dry through the night tonight because by the time the front gets here it should have lost its moisture.

So as we kick off Sunday morning, it will be a chilly one to start with many locations in the upper 20’s and low 30’s, however, we should see a fair amount of sunshine.

High pressure will try to nose in from the south, our winds will become more westerly tomorrow afternoon and this will allow for some lake effect snow showers well north and west of Albany through tomorrow afternoon.

That is depicted well on futurecast, while the rest of us see partly sunny skies and temperatures into the mid to upper 40’s.

Monday, another chilly afternoon as we hang out in the upper 40’s will also feature a mix of sun and clouds, however, a warm front will lift north which will warm us up to near average as we go through Tuesday afternoon. However, that is short lived as a cold front pushes through with showers Tuesday and falling temperatures by Wednesday. We are watching a system for Thursday into Friday that could bring us rain/ snow showers… One thing for certain, this system will bring us another shot of some really cold air, as we expect highs by the end of next week into the weekend to only make it into the mid to upper 30’s!

Have a great Sunday!

-Rob