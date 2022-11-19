A chilly day to start the weekend with temperatures not making it out of the 30s. However, things will likely be a bit colder on Sunday as an arctic boundary moves through which will bring a gusty wind, temperatures holding in the 20s and low 30s and the chance at a few snow showers and snow squalls.

Arctic boundary will be pushing through the northeast on Sunday. This will provide a gusty wind from the west sustained 15-25 mph, with gusts likely over 35 mph for many throughout the day.

With temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and that gusty wind you can anticipate wind chill temperatures. Wind chills could drop below zero through the Adirondacks and in the single digits in the Catskills, Western New England and into the Taconics, while we remain in the double digits in the Hudson Valley.

Thankfully this shot of cold air will be short lived, as we do anticipate things to moderate a bit closer to average into next week. Futurecast shows that cold front moving into the area through the afternoon on Sunday.

Once the winds shift to the west northwest, lake effect snow will likely be cruising its way down the Mohawk Valley towards the Capital Region and into the Berkshires. Minor accumulations are expected for most, however, when those snow showers move through they can quickly reduce visibility.

Winter Weather Advisory and Lake Effect Snow warning for areas north and west of Albany will be in place from 4am Sunday through Monday morning. This is where the heaviest snow is expected to fall. However, if the band can hold together as it moves through the Mohawk Valley, there will likely be a stripe of 1-3″ of snow underneath that band. Subtle shifts in the wind will ultimately determine where the lake band will drop the most snow.

We warm things back up into the 40s through the week with rain and mountain snow expected for the day after Thanksgiving with temperatures holding in the low to mid 40s through next weekend. Have a great night! -Rob