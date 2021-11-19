11/19/2021: A brisk breeze has returned

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! The warmth was nice while it lasted, but we are back to reality today. A brisk breeze is bringing along scattered lake enhanced snow showers, especially north of the Capital Region. A few more bands will set up through this afternoon. Despite sunny breaks temperatures will struggle with highs only in the 40s.

This cold air will stick around into the start of the weekend. The wind will die down and skies will continue to clear overnight. Temperatures will dip into the teens and lower 20s. Sunshine will trade places with clouds throughout the day Saturday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

We are gearing up for another big system late in the weekend. Showers will file in Sunday evening. Things will turn wetter overnight and through the first half of Monday. No worry about any wintry variety precip – temperatures will stay mild.

This storm will open the door to the coldest air of the season yet. The Canadian air will rush as far south as the Carolinas. Locally our highs will be held to the 30s and near 40° ahead of Thanksgiving.

The guidance keeps flip flopping when it comes to precipitation chances leading up to Thanksgiving. At this time it appears travelers will have quieter weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will trend milder looking ahead to Thanksgiving Day.