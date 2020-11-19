11/19/2020: A quick warm up today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! It’s another cold start to the day with temperatures that are running near 20° for most. Wind chill readings aren’t as harsh as this time yesterday morning. Why you may ask? The wind went calm overnight. A light breeze doesn’t pull nearly as much “heat” off of exposed skin. So this morning it “feels” anywhere from five to eight degrees colder than the air temperature.



4 AM temperatures (left) and wind chills (right)

It’s cold now, but we’ll see a speedy warm up through the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 40s around the Capital Region. The wind will kick up with gusts of 30 mph. This will be a southerly breeze and will help out the rising temperatures. As for our skies, there will be moments of sunshine and clouds.

Hour by hour temperature for Albany tonight.

Clouds will stick around tonight. It won’t be nearly as cold. Some may even stay above freezing.

Not nearly as cold overnight.

The warm up continues tomorrow. We will end the work week on the mild side with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. The wind will ease up and we will see another dry day.

It’s going to be a milder end to the work week.

A weak front will drop through the News 10 area late Friday. Highs will get knocked back down into the 40s over the weekend. On Sunday we will watch as a system moves in from the west. This will carry a shower chance into Monday. Another rounds of showers will arrive on Wednesday. Thanksgiving week will turn chillier.