11/19/19: Messy AM Drive, Snow Ends by 10-11 AM

It was a wild overnight with lots of rain across most of the Capital Region and mixing with some sleet/freezing rain in higher terrain. As the changeover to snow continues and ends as a quick burst of snow, we’ll see this add a couple inches to high spots with a general coating-1″ in Valley locations. Expect lowered visibility as the wet, juicy snowflakes come down and slow down as we’ll have some slick roads with even some potential ice under the fresh snow in the hilltowns.

The snow will lift south to north by 9 to 11 AM and the storm is gone by Noon with a mostly cloudy & drier afternoon…

We’ll be dry through tonight BUT anything left wet or slushy from this morning can freeze if untreated…