The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! We’re falling a little deeper into pre-winter this weekend. Turning blustery today with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated snow showers and flurries will arrive later this afternoon.

The flakes blow in ahead of an Arctic front that will sweep across New York State. Any local accumulations will be a far, far cry from what western New York and the Tug Hill Plateau will deal with today. This front will help fuel prolonged bands of intense lake effect snow. Buffalo could pick up three to four inches of snow per hour! There’s already over a foot of snow on the ground.

The coldest air of the season is blowing for the weekend. Saturday’s highs will only creep into the mid or upper 30s. That’s more typical for mid-December rather than mid-November. The wind will shift away from the lakes, so our skies will be little brighter.

The Electric City will bring in the holiday season with the 53rd annual holiday parade Saturday evening. It will be festively chilly with temperatures falling below freezing rather quickly.

The weekend will end even colder. Another Arctic front will march through the eastern Great Lakes. Area-wide snow showers, maybe a few squalls could produce light accumulations.

Temperatures will thaw as we enter Thanksgiving week. The weather will make holiday travel easy. It will turn cold on Thanksgiving.