11/18/2021: A jam packed weather story

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! It feels oddly warm this morning. You can almost sense something big is coming. And indeed it is! A strong storm system will pack a lot into the weather story over the next 24 hours.

A big surge of warmth is on the way with highs in the 60s this afternoon. These readings will be a good 10 to 15 degrees above average. The wind will also grow stronger; enhancing the big warm up.

The bulk of the day will remain dry. This will give you some time to clean up the leaves, maybe even do some holiday decorating. A strong cold front will be on our doorstep late-day. Showers will push in from the west. The evening commute will be a wet one around the Capital Region. The bulk of the precipitation will exit by the late night hours. Colder air behind the front will kick off bands of lake effect snow showers, which will linger into Friday.

On top of it all there will be an almost total lunar eclipse early Friday morning. Over 97% of the Moon will be blocked out by the Earth’s shadow at maximum eclipse. The moon will appear a deep, dusty red.

Friday will run a good 15 to 20 degrees colder. A few lake effect snow showers will linger through the afternoon hours. Any accumulations will only amount to an inch, mainly in the Adirondack Park. The weekend will get off to an even colder start. Plenty of sunshine will help a bit.

The next big storm will arrive late Sunday into Monday. It will begin with rain followed by another batch of cold air. We will keep a close eye on how this storm *could* impact Thanksgiving travel.