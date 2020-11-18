11/18/2020: Feeling like winter Wednesday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Winter is definitely in the air this morning. Clusters of flurries and light snow are still winding down across the Capital Region. You may see a few flakes flitting by during the early part of the morning.

Skies will brighten up today, but it will be quite cold. Temperatures have dipped into the teens and 20s early this morning. And then there’s the wind. Wind chills are running near 0° for some of the high peaks, meanwhile it feels like News 10 ABC in Albany at 4 AM. Despite the sunshine, highs will only climb just above freezing and wind chills will be in the teens to near 20° through the afternoon. Grab your heavy coat and your winter accessories before heading out the door.

The wind will ease up tonight. That also means it will be even colder. Everyone will see lows bottoming out in the teens under clear to partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow begins a “warm up.” After starting in the teens, highs will returns to the 40s. It will be another breezy day with intervals of sunshine and clouds.

The week will end milder with highs returning to the 50s. Highs will return near, even slightly above-normal through early next week.