11/18/2019: Slippery start to Monday, snow possible Tuesday

Be safe on the roads this morning! It’s just cold enough for a little bit of freezing rain to mess with out Monday morning commute. We’ve been tracking a strong storm that’s been moving north along the coast. While we expect the core of this storm to stay out to sea, we’ll see a little light rain or drizzle wrapping around the very edge.

Warm air just above the surface means most everything falls as rain or sleet this morning, but colder temperatures at ground level could allow for freezing. As of 4AM, we’re already seeing some patchy freezing drizzle in Greene and Columbia counties.

A thin glaze of ice is possible this morning, especially on bridges and untreated pavement. In anticipation of this, the National Weather Service has most of the Capital Region south of I-90 under a Winter Weather Advisory. Be careful out on he roads this morning!

Our high resolution computer models point towards the Catskills, portions of Columbia County, and isolated parts of the southern Green Mountains as most likely to see the ice.

As we go further into the daylight hours of Monday, we’ll see a slow but steady warming trend. By late morning, we expect what freezing drizzle there is to have transitioned to rain. Don’t expect too much warmth… temperatures will struggle to hit 40, even in the warm spots.

We’ll drop back down below freezing overnight, setting the stage for more wintry weather.

Another round of moisture will move into the region late Monday evening. By 2 or 3 on Tuesday morning, we’ll see a transition from rain and sleet to mostly snow.

The system doesn’t fully move out until late morning on Tuesday. In the meantime, a couple inches of snow is possible right as the morning commute is in full swing.

Exact snow totals for specific locations are still a little up in the air. Looking at this morning’s data, we think areas from Albany and into the Southern Adirondacks will see the most snow. We’re waiting for additional model runs before putting out a more detailed forecast.

Expect cool, cloudy, and quiet conditions from the second half of Tuesday to Thursday. Morning lows will be in the 30’s, with afternoon highs in the 40’s. Our next system will bring rain late Thursday into Friday morning. Expect temperatures falling throughout Friday, and a cooling trend into the weekend.