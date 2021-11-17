11/17/21: Milder with late day showers Thursday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Clouds held on this afternoon, however temperatures continued to slowly climb as a warm front slowly approaches from the south. Temperatures tonight will actually hold steady or rise as the warm front moves northward and we begin to feel the effects of the “warm sector”.

A very big warm pocket of air is residing just south of this boundary and this is the air that is moving our way for the day on Thursday before the cold front swings through in the late afternoon and evening hours.





However, there is a good pool of colder air west of the cold front, this will be rushing in behind the cold front on Thursday night into Friday and will hold our highs Friday afternoon in the low to mid 40s.

Futurecast paints a nice picture for Thursday. We may see some early day sunshine, however, clouds will quickly move in and thicken up in the mid-morning early afternoon hours ahead of the cold front.

This cold front will continue to progress eastward through the afternoon and evening. Along with the front a band of rain will be working in especially by late afternoon and into the evening hours. Before the front and rain gets here, temperatures will be almost balmy for this time of year with highs in the 50s to low 60s.





This front will continue to move eastward and replace our mild air with more seasonable temperatures settling back into the 40s for Friday. Skies should average out mostly cloudy with the risk of a passing snow shower or two as a band of lake effect will try and make it down the Mohawk Valley.





High pressure builds in to start the weekend, after a very frigid start, back into the teens and low 20s, expect temperatures to rise into the upper 30s and low 40s despite abundant sunshine.

Clouds move back in for Sunday and while the daytime hours look to remain dry, showers will move in late in the day and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will also take a bump up, back into the upper 40s. More showers for Monday with highs still in the upper 40s. Even colder air for Tuesday, highs struggle to get out of the mid 30s through the afternoon with partly sunny skies and a brisk wind developing. This early vantage point Wednesday and into Thanksgiving appear to be quiet with partly sunny skies and temperatures into the low to mid 40s. Have a great night! -Cap, Tim & Rob