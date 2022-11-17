The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! A few lake effect rain and snow showers are passing through this evening. Surfaces may just look wet, but they could actually be slippery. Watch your step and your speed on the road as you set out this morning.

Our flow is now coming off of the Great Lakes. A lot of clouds are coming our way. It will turn breezy this afternoon with westerly gusts up to 30 mph. These gusts will also carry rain and snow showers through the News10 area. Activity is more likely for the southern Adirondacks and the Mohawk Valley. Some of the sprinkles and flurries could hang on and track into the Capital District and the Berkshires.

An impressive, possibly historic, lake effect snow event is setting up with the first blast of Arctic air. Southern and eastern shores of all five Great Lakes will see significant lake effect activity through Monday. Localized areas around Buffalo could receive up to four feet of snow!

Any accumulation for us will be light and mainly for our western counties. Sunday will bring an area-wide snow chance.

A new level of cold air arrives over the weekend. Highs will only reach the mid 30s. That’s more typical for late December in Albany.

Temperatures will thaw a bit as we enter Thanksgiving week. Highs will return to the 40s. The pattern quiets down too. The forecast looks just fine for the busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving.