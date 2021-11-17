11/17/2021: Weather whiplash to end the work week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Temperatures are warming up after the week got off to a brisk start. Highs will be near “normal” this afternoon with readings approaching 50-degrees around the Capital District. More changes will come about over the next few days.

Increasing clouds will accompany the warmup as a warm front lifts into New York State. Mainly clear skies will become mostly cloudy by days end. There is also a small shower chance north and west of the Capital Region (closer to the front) this evening.

Even more warmth will be pumped in Thursday. Temperatures will rocket into the 60s for most us, except for the Adirondacks. The day will start off dry, but a strong cold front will be racing our way.

Rain chances will begin to tick up after the lunchtime from west to east. The rain will overspread the area by Thursday evening. The cold front will also drag through much colder air. A mix with, or complete changeover to snow will occur Thursday night into Friday morning.

The mercury will continue to drop into the start of the weekend. But at least we will have sunshine on Saturday. Our next big storm could arrive ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel. Early next week could feature both rain and snow. We’ll keep a close eye on things.