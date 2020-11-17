11/17/2020: A taste of winter for the middle of the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The middle of the work week will bring a taste of winter. We’ll kick things off today with scattered lake enhanced snow showers.

For the most part the day is off to a dry start, but it is cloudy, chilly, and breezy. Snow showers will continue to develop throughout the morning. The bands will shift out of central New York into the Adirondacks and eventually the west Mohawk and Schoharie valleys by early this afternoon. Areas below 1,500 feet will see some mixing as temperatures rise into the lower 40s.

Accumulations will be on the light side, around a coating for most. The higher terrain of the Adirondacks, the Catskills, and the Green Mountains could pick up a few inches of snow through Wednesday morning.

Snow showers will linger through the night for areas to the west of Albany. Skies will begin to clear and it will be turning colder. Temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s.

We will welcome back sunshine tomorrow as high pressure slides eastward. Despite the bright skies, it will be colder and breezy day. Highs will struggle to make it back to freezing for most Wednesday afternoon. A stiff breeze coming out of the northwest will make it feel more like the teens and 20s.

Thursday will be off to an even colder start. The end of the week will be highlighted by a “warm up.” High temperatures will quickly rise through the 40s and 50s. The wind will also begin to relax.

The weekend will be rather enjoyable with highs staying put in the 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures for Thanksgiving week will stay on the mild side.