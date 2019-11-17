11/17/2019: Cold today, then an icy start to the work week

Bundle up! We got down into the teens this morning. Some spots in the Adirondacks were sub-zero!

A couple mid-level clouds pushing through the region kept Albany and the surrounding areas from dropping into the single digits.

An area of Arctic high pressure is in control, and has been bringing us the downright freezing temperatures over the weekend.

High temperatures will struggle to get past the mid 30’s this afternoon, with the entire day spent below-freezing for folks in the Adirondacks and the North Country.

Big changes are on the way for the start of the work week. Out ahead of a big coastal storm, more clouds will build in overnight. Instead of the teens, we’ll bottom out in the upper 20’s on Monday morning.

The core of that storm with the heaviest rain and strongest winds will stay well out to sea. There will, however, be just enough moisture wrapping around it to bring us a little bit of wintry weather on Monday.

Parts of the atmosphere will be too warm to support snow, but the ground itself should be just below freezing. As a result, we’ll watching for some light freezing rain on Monday morning. Take it slow on your morning commute and watch for slick spots!

In anticipation of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the first half of Monday. Ice accumulations will generally be less than a tenth of an inch.

We’ll warm to just below 40 degrees Monday afternoon, and what precipitation is left will change to rain. Overnight, we’ll cool to below freezing again. Another round of moisture will push through into Tuesday morning, and should consist of mainly snow.

Don’t expect much out of this… snow totals won’t top an inch. But it may be another messy morning commute with snow ending as the sun is rising.

Wednesday and Thursday look a bit warmer with highs in the 40’s and calm, dry conditions. Highs will get close to 50 on Friday with on and off showers. Next Saturday looks cool and dry with a high near 40.