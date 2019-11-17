11/17/19: Wintry Mix Moves in to Start the New Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Below average for us once again today with highs in the mid to upper 30’s… Not as cold tonight as clouds from our next system continue to stream in from the south. Wintry precipitation is expected for us through the day on Monday and into Tuesday which is why we have a winter weather advisory issued through Monday morning (Albany south) and through Tuesday afternoon (Albany north).

High pressure is beginning to move away, however, in it’s wake we will remain rather chilly as an area of low pressure moves up along the east coast tonight and through the day on Monday.

This will initially bring just cloudy skies. However, as the air begins to moisten up tonight and into Monday morning we will begin to see the chances increase for spotty freezing drizzle and even sleet through Monday afternoon.

Energy will also be dropping out of the Upper Great Lakes at the same time heading into Monday night and Tuesday morning. This will add some moisture to the system along with the energy and I think the coverage and intensity of the precipitation will begin to increase for Monday night.

While we initially begin with mixed precipitation Monday night there is a good chance that we could all changeover to snow for Tuesday morning’s commute.

Of course, the valley locations would be last to changeover, however, I do believe that we all change over for a few hours of snowfall through Tuesday morning.

That being said, we could pick up a light accumulation, right now around the Capital District it is looking mainly a light accumulation of maybe 1-2″, the further west you go the more snow potential there is, especially in the Catskills where we could see 2-4″ or more when all is said and done.

We quiet down for Wednesday and Thursday before we run the risk for rain to move in on Friday ahead of a cold front that will cool us back down by next weekend.

Have a great week!

-Rob