Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

What a day today! Doesn’t get much better than mid 50s and low 60s in the middle of November right? We have one more mild, but windy afternoon for Friday before big changes arrive into the weekend and look to stick around through next week.

High pressure is going to slowly move eastward, at the same time a storm system is going to be approaching from the west. This will provide a tightening pressure gradient, meaning we expect winds to begin to gust and these gusts could reach 30-35 mph out of the south, so we do expect a rather warm afternoon.

Storm system in the northern Plains is set to move through the Great Lakes and to our north during the day on Friday. This will bring a trailing cold front through the northeast and Capital Region Friday night and Saturday. This will be accompanied by a band of rain and showers arriving after sunset Friday evening. The cold front moves by after midnight, so that means temperatures on Saturday will likely not move too much, in fact, they may drop a few degrees through the afternoon.

The first half of Friday is not looking too bad at all. Clouds will likely be on the increase through the afternoon and early evening.

Rain will likely arrive into the late afternoon and evening, mainly after sunset. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Winds will turn gusty through the afternoon and will continue into the evening hours.

Rain and showers will continue into Friday night and looks to linger into the first part of Saturday.

It does appear possible that a few of these showers could linger into the early afternoon, but aside from that , improvements look likely with perhaps some breaks of sunshine late in the day. Winds will be gusty once again, in particular into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures look to fall a little bit into the late afternoon and evening after early day highs in the upper 40s.

We may see some breaks of sunshine on Sunday, but it will be cooler with highs holding in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It will remain rather windy as well with gusts up to 35-40 mph. A chilly but brighter afternoon for Monday with highs holding in the upper 30s and low 40s. We are still watching a storm threat for the middle of next week, however, the guidance today has sped this threat up and it now looks to arrive for Tuesday with a wintry mix, temperatures in the upper 30s. A brief warm up on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a morning shower. A cold day expected for Thanksgiving with highs holding in the low to mid 30s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob