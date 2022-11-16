The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! The first snowfall of the season is now in the books. Most of the Capital Region picked one to two inches with higher amounts to the north and west.

The snow is now falling as a plain cold rain. The rain is melting the snow and adding to the concern for a slick morning commute. Even if the road looks just wet, precede as it were slippery because it is.

The cold rain and wintry mix won’t last all day. Everything wraps up by mid-day. The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through the evening as temperatures slowly warm above freezing.

With the storm behind us most will stay quiet through the end of the week. Spots west of Albany could see a few passing snow showers overnight and Thursday.

These will be lake effect snow showers. Impacts will be localized. Any accumulations will be quite light and only for the Adirondacks and the western Mohawk Valley.

Temperatures will take another downturn over the weekend. Another chance for widespread snow showers arrives on Sunday. A little warm up is coming our way heading into Thanksgiving week.