11/16/2021: Brisk again, but a little brighter today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Today will be a near carbon copy of yesterday. A flow coming off of the Great Lakes will keep temperatures on the brisk side, and clouds and isolated rain and snow showers around.

Most of the News10 area is waking up chilly and dry. There will be a few more sunny breaks as we go through the day. Any rain/snow showers will stay west of the Capital Region, mainly through the Mohawk Valley and the northern Catskills. Afternoon temperatures will be on par with yesterday’s highs – we’ll climb back into the lower and mid 40s.

Wednesday will be even quieter, and a little milder too. A warm front will lift through New York State. This will push high temperature closer to normal. There will also be an uptick in cloud cover.

Thursday will feature a more active set up as we await a potent cold front. Ahead of the front comes a gush of warmth. Temperatures will race into the lower 60s around the Capital Region. Rain will then overspread the area into the late afternoon and evening hours. The front will eventually drag colder air back in.

It’s just a one day special on the unseasonable warmth. By Friday highs will return to the 40s. There is also a snow shower chance west of Albany. The chill doesn’t look to be going anywhere into the start of Thanksgiving week.