11/16/2020: Turning cooler and still windy today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Last evening’s storms meant business. Within that nasty line there were a few stronger/severe storms that impacted parts of the Northeast. Some of the highest wind gusts topped 50 mph in Bennington, Copake, and Albany.

The storms are long gone, and our skies started clearing overnight. A band of lake effect rain and snow showers has set up over the Adirondacks and parts of the North Country. Any precipitation today – either in the liquid or frozen form – will be well to the north of Albany.

Blustery conditions will lag behind yesterday’s strong storm system. 30 to 35 mph gusts are possible, especially this afternoon. Highs will be close to normal. There will be intervals of sunshine and clouds throughout the day.

Temperatures will settle into the 20s and 30s tonight. Skies will start off partly cloudy before going mostly cloudy by morning. The increasing cloud cover will be courtesy of a secondary cold front.

This clipper system will produce flurries and scattered light snow showers especially during the first part of the day tomorrow. Accumulations aren’t looking all that impressive. The Adirondacks and the Catskills will have the best chances of seeing a few inches. The rest of us may see snow, but little to no accumulation.

Colder air awaits behind tomorrow’s cold front. Once temperatures drop below freezing Tuesday evening, we might make it back above that threshold again until Thursday. This is the coldest blast that we have seen so far this season.

The cold air will be transitory. The temperature trend for the work week will look like a seesaw. By Friday highs will return to the 50s. We look to stay mild throughout next weekend.