11/16/19: Sunny and Slightly Milder to End the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Certainly was a very cold start to the weekend, our high was 38, just after midnight, however we spent much of the afternoon in the 20’s and low 30’s, even with all that sunshine! Good news is, we will keep the sunshine for Sunday and our temperatures will be closer to 40 by the afternoon.

A quiet night is in store for us tonight, however, it will be bitterly cold and near record territory. With clear skies and light winds our temperatures will be able to drop into the single digits to near 10. Much colder in the Adirondacks, from 0 to -10! However, we remain dry tonight and through Sunday thanks to high pressure.

There are two systems that we are watching, one now in Manitoba Canada, that will be the energy that drops south and east. The other is the area of low pressure off the coast of South Carolina / Georgia, that will bring moisture up along the coast.

Depending on the exact track of the storm will determine what we will see… I can tell you that the potential for this wintry mix will move in as early as late Sunday night and into Monday morning, especially East of Albany. Beyond that mess, we dry out and quiet down with our next chance at some wet weather, in the form of rain, looks to move in for Friday afternoon.

Have a great weekend, enjoy the sunshine!

-Rob