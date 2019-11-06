11/16/19: Bright, Brisk & Breezy Wednesday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The sunshine is back today with partly to mostly sunny skies! You’ll still need a jacket as temperatures will only warm to the mid 40s. We’ll keep it cool & breezy.

We’re dry today & tonight before the mess of Thursday..

Thursday will start with snow showers in the Adirondacks & North County before a chilly rain sinks south across the rest of the Capital Region for the late morning-afternoon. There can be a changeover to wintry mix by sunset & a quick changeover to some snow for a couple hours after sunset.

This isn’t a big snow maker but a couple inches of snow can accumulate in the Adirondacks. If we get any accumulation in the Capital Region-it may be a quick coating on the non-paved surfaces but as we watch the next update of models through tonight, we’ll continue to fine tune a possible accumulation map.

Colder air becomes the story as a one, two punch. Friday will be bright but windy & cold with a high of only 34 degrees. We’ll fall to the TEENS for early Saturday before a day in the upper 30s. Despite a quick “rebound” to the mid 40s Sunday, our second punch of cold air comes Monday & into Tuesday and through next week…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play