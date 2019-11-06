11/16/19: Bright, Brisk & Breezy Wednesday

The sunshine is back today with partly to mostly sunny skies! You’ll still need a jacket as temperatures will only warm to the mid 40s. We’ll keep it cool & breezy.

We’re dry today & tonight before the mess of Thursday..

Thursday will start with snow showers in the Adirondacks & North County before a chilly rain sinks south across the rest of the Capital Region for the late morning-afternoon. There can be a changeover to wintry mix by sunset & a quick changeover to some snow for a couple hours after sunset.

This isn’t a big snow maker but a couple inches of snow can accumulate in the Adirondacks. If we get any accumulation in the Capital Region-it may be a quick coating on the non-paved surfaces but as we watch the next update of models through tonight, we’ll continue to fine tune a possible accumulation map.

Colder air becomes the story as a one, two punch. Friday will be bright but windy & cold with a high of only 34 degrees. We’ll fall to the TEENS for early Saturday before a day in the upper 30s. Despite a quick “rebound” to the mid 40s Sunday, our second punch of cold air comes Monday & into Tuesday and through next week…