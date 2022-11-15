Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

First winter storm of the season is moving through tonight. This will bring a period of snow that will mix with and change to rain into Wednesday morning, especially Mohawk Valley south and east.

Two storm systems are converging on the northeast. The southern storm will be adding moisture to the system here in the northeast and will also bring a warm layer of air aloft. This will bring a change from snow to a mix of rain and snow after midnight tonight.



By Wednesday morning expect mostly rain from Glens Falls south and into Western New England. This will melt away much of the snow that falls before midnight tonight.

The storm pulls away during the mid morning hours so things will be ending between 10am and noon.

The higher snow totals will remain north and west of Albany into the Adirondacks where the warmer air aloft does not make it and so we expect mainly snow to fall in these areas. Where we are expecting things to change to rain snowfall amounts will be lower.

Lake effect snow sets up off of Lake Ontario for Thursday and Friday, so skies will remain mostly cloudy and we can’t rule out a few snow showers either day. Better chance of a few snow showers again on Sunday. Weekend will be chilly with temperatures only in the mid 30s. The chill eases a little as we approach Thanksgiving, but another shot of cold air will be moving in for Black Friday. Have a good night! -Cap & Rob