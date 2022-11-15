The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! Suddenly it’s winter! A frosty chill is in the air this morning and the first winter storm of the season is on the way. You’ll get around just fine today. The snow holds off until after the evening commute.

Travel later this evening will get tricky as the snow starts to fall. The entire News10 area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday afternoon. Road conditions will get messier as the night goes on.

The snow arrives between 8 PM and 10 PM from the south. There will be several hours of steady snow that will stick. But the flakes won’t hang on all night long. As “warmer” air pushes in snow changes to a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain between 3 AM and 5 AM. The southern Berkshires will be the first to see the change.

By the start of the Wednesday morning commute most around the Capital Region will be dealing with a plain cold rain. The Mohawk Valley, southern Adirondacks, and the North Country stay mostly snow with some sleet. Take it slow in the morning, especially since it’s our first wintry event of the season.

The mix, and snow to the north, will end between 3 PM and 5 PM Wednesday. Most of the accumulation will come in the first few hours of this storm. The cold rain will create an icy crust or even wash away accumulations southeast of Albany.

Bands of lake effect snow showers will come through behind this storm Thursday and Friday. The western Mohawk Valley and southwestern Adirondacks could pick up come additional accumulations. Not much of anything for everyone else.

The cold air is firmly rooted until the start of next week. Temperatures trend colder over the weekend with highs only in the mid 30s. That’s more typical for the end of December.