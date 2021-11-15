11/15/2021: Kicking off a ‘roller coaster’ week

The Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Some of us saw the first snow of the season this weekend; for others it was just rain. Last night’s widespread precipitation has been scaled back this morning. Spots in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and the southern Green Mountains are waking up to light, pasty snow accumulations.

Additional waves of lake effect rain and snow showers will fire up today. This activity will mainly impact areas outside of the Hudson Valley. The precip stays light and will amount to little, if any, additional accumulation. Outside of that – it will be blustery day with highs only in the low to mid 40s and occasional 30 mph wind gusts.

The southern Adirondacks and eastern Catskills will hang onto flurry chances tonight. The rest of us will see some clearing with temperatures in the 20s to near 30°.

The middle of the week brings milder and dry conditions. This will be a good time to clear out your gutters and storm drains. Our next storm system arrives Wednesday into Thursday. There will be a brief temperature spike with highs near 60° before rain catches up late-day Thursday. Piles of leaves could clog up storm drains and lead to flooding concerns.

The warmth won’t last long. A strong cold front will send high temperatures back into the 40s by Friday. The weekend will stay chilly with another chance for rain and snow showers.