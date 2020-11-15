11/15/2020: Heavy rain and gusty winds this evening

It’s not often that you start a day in the teens and 20’s and end up with thunderstorms, but here we are!

Lows this morning dropped into the low 20’s for most. In Albany, that meant temps got much closer to record cold than the average for this time of year.

South winds ahead of an approaching storm system will help us warm to 50 by this afternoon, despite overcast skies.

Showers will filter into the News10 area by mid-afternoon, then a more organized line of heavy rain and wind will work its way in just after sunset. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. Here’s our anticipated timeline:

Mohawk Valley/Adirondacks 6-8pm

Capital District/Mid-Hudson/North Country 7-9pm

Western New England 8-10pm

With gusts that could approach 50 miles per hour in some spots, spotty power outages are certainly on the table. Thankfully, most trees have shed their leaves by now… that’s one of the reasons we don’t expect to see widespread impacts like those left behind by the early-October derecho.

Rain will taper off after Midnight. Monday looks windy and dry for most, but a few lake effect snow and rain showers are possible in the Adirondacks.

Expect breezy conditions on Tuesday, with scattered snow showers in the morning, and breaks of sun by the afternoon. Highs will wind up near the 40 degree mark.

Wednesday looks frigid, with lows in the 20’s, highs in the 30’s, and wind for much of the day. That means wind chills will be in the teens and 20’s! Bundle up!

Temperatures recover by the end of the work week, with highs approaching 50 on Friday and Saturday.