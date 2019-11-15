Live Now
Wake Up With 10!

11/15/19: Not as Frigid & Afternoon Sun!

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Early clouds will part for late morning & afternoon sunshine with temperatures warming into the low 40s. It even feels better this morning with a start in the 20s & 30s. It’s cold but not as frigid…

Tonight as we drop back to the teens and we have clearing early Saturday-sunshine is plentiful tomorrow but look at that day high of 28°! That can tie the old record for COLDEST day high for November 16th set at 28° from 1933.

Sunday will start bitter cold but we’ll warm to the mid to upper 30s with lots of sun again! Late Sunday night-early Monday warrants watching as we could see some freezing rain/sleet to make things slick before a mix through the day? Temperatures will improve by the midweek with more 40s and nights in the 30s…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play