11/15/19: Not as Frigid & Afternoon Sun!

Early clouds will part for late morning & afternoon sunshine with temperatures warming into the low 40s. It even feels better this morning with a start in the 20s & 30s. It’s cold but not as frigid…

Tonight as we drop back to the teens and we have clearing early Saturday-sunshine is plentiful tomorrow but look at that day high of 28°! That can tie the old record for COLDEST day high for November 16th set at 28° from 1933.

Sunday will start bitter cold but we’ll warm to the mid to upper 30s with lots of sun again! Late Sunday night-early Monday warrants watching as we could see some freezing rain/sleet to make things slick before a mix through the day? Temperatures will improve by the midweek with more 40s and nights in the 30s…