The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Rain and snow showers are on the way out this morning. The chill won’t budge as quickly. This pre-winter feeling will hang on for one more day.

Clouds will gradually clear this afternoon. Highs will only peak in the low and mid 40s. The wind will pick up again, making it feel a little chillier.

Skies will continue clearing overnight. Temperatures will trend seasonably chilly with everyone waking up to the 20s.

The forecast is on the up and up through the end of the week. The sun will shine tomorrow. High pressure to our south will also usher in more seasonable air. Temperatures will turn milder with highs closing in on 50 degrees.

Highs could nudge closer to 60 degrees by Friday. Rain shows back up to kick off the weekend. Temperatures will cool way down again. A few more flakes could make an appearance for the weekend is through.