The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Monday! We were able to hold off the chill for so long. But a change in the air blew in over the weekend, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

The new week is off to a chilly and blustery start. The day will end several degrees cooler than yesterday with highs checking in around 40 degrees. But at least, sunshine is making a comeback.

The wind calms down tonight under clear skies. Temperatures will get cold in a hurry. Most of the area will wake up to readings in the teens.

While Tuesday begins with sunshine, clouds will move in throughout the area. This is setting the stage for our first winter storm of the season. Early season system are usually a little “messy.” This one will be no different.

The event will begin as all snow or a rain/snow mix late Tuesday night. The center of the storm will track from downstate to Boston on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm, changing the snow over to a mix of rain, snow, sleet, and a little ice during the day. Most of the Adirondacks and the North Country should stay all snow. Minor snow accumulations are possible.

Bands of lake effect snow showers will get kicked off behind the system. The pattern then dries out into the weekend, but don’t expect a warm up anytime soon. Below-average temperatures are expected to around through the end of the month.