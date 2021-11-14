11/14/2021: Again?!? Overnight system brings another chance for snow

Yesterday’s system that brought a whole bunch of rain – and a fair bit of snow to some – is barely out of here, and we’re already tracking another one that has the potential to create some more “wintry mischief.”

Right now, the system is centered over Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio, where snow is already falling. We will stay dry throughout the course of the daylight hours, but that activity gets to us shortly after sunset.

By 6 pm, expect snow in the Adirondacks and western Catskills, and a very cold rain in the Mohawk Valley. By 9 or 10 pm, the precipitation will have overtaken the entire News10 area. While we expect mostly snow from start to finish in the ADKs, Cats, Greens, and Northern Berkshires, valley locations will take some time to get cold enough for wintry mix. Albany and surrounding towns will likely see snow mixing in with the rain for only an hour or two around midnight.

As a result, totals don’t look too impressive for the Capital District. Optimistically, we’re looking at perhaps a slushy coating on the grassy and raised surfaces. An inch or two may fall in the Catskills, northern Berkshires and foothills of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains. 2-4 inches of fresh snow are possible in the high spots of the Greens and Adirondacks.

This round of wet and wintry weather is out of here by sunrise, though a few more light showers could redevelop later in the afternoon. We’ll be breezy, with temps peaking only in the low 40’s.

Temperatures look to be similar on Tuesday, but with less wind and more sunshine. Wednesday should be a perfectly pleasant day, with highs around 50 and partly cloudy skies. Another round of weather rolls in on Thursday, but with highs well into the 50’s, it looks like rain rather than mix or snow.



Be safe out there tonight!



-Matt