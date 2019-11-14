11/14/19: Chilly Day, Some PM Sun

We’re starting with more frigid temperatures in the teens before a day warming to the mid to upper 30s. It’s still below average but be quite a cold as yesterday…

Clouds rule this morning before some mid to later afternoon sunshine. We could see a few snow showers (especially N&NW) by the mid to late morning but nothing substantial…

Friday will be quite bright with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures finally warm to the lower 40s so it feels a little better but another plunge to the teens Friday night means we only warm to 20s Saturday.

Cold nights this weekend can be expected before lots of sun-filled afternoons. Temperatures look to warm to the 30s Sunday and more 40s next week…we’ll still find plenty of dry time next week but can’t rule out a couple chances for a rain, snow shower.