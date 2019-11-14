Live Now
Wake Up With 10!

11/14/19: Chilly Day, Some PM Sun

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re starting with more frigid temperatures in the teens before a day warming to the mid to upper 30s. It’s still below average but be quite a cold as yesterday…

Clouds rule this morning before some mid to later afternoon sunshine. We could see a few snow showers (especially N&NW) by the mid to late morning but nothing substantial…

Friday will be quite bright with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures finally warm to the lower 40s so it feels a little better but another plunge to the teens Friday night means we only warm to 20s Saturday.

Cold nights this weekend can be expected before lots of sun-filled afternoons. Temperatures look to warm to the 30s Sunday and more 40s next week…we’ll still find plenty of dry time next week but can’t rule out a couple chances for a rain, snow shower.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play