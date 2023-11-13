The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It is cold out there this morning! These are the coldest temperatures since the end of March. Early sunshine will only do so much to shake off the chill. Highs will be held to the 40s again as clouds take over this afternoon.

Skies will quickly become mostly cloudy through the lunch hour. A quick-hitting feature will also send us a batch of rain and snow showers. Activity will begin in the Adirondacks late this afternoon. Some of the flakes and drops will pass through the Capital Region around midnight. We aren’t expecting anything to stick.

Clouds and a chilly-ish feeling will hang on tomorrow. Temperatures will try to push closer to normal but the breeze will make it feel cooler. The clouds should start breaking up too.

We’ll turn things around later in the week. Sunshine will rule our skies and temperatures will trend milder. Highs could approach 60 degrees before our next weathermaker arrives. Rain showers are possible to begin the weekend.