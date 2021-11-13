11/13/2021: Showers, storms, and snow! Messy weather day lies ahead

A cold front approaching from the west will bring all sorts of messy weather to the News10 Region today. During the late morning or early afternoon, a line of heavy rain will roll through the Mohawk Valley and into the Capital District.

South and east of Albany, there could be enough energy in the atmosphere to support a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threat is heavy rain and pooling of water on the roads, but brief periods of gusty winds and/or small hail can’t be ruled out. Damaging storms are even more likely towards Connecticut and the north shore of Long Island.

As the rain starts to push out of our area during the late afternoon, cold air will be surging in behind the front – we do expect that, in the hills and mountains, temperatures will fall fast enough for a changeover to wintry mix and snow.

The high spots in the Green Mountains, northern Berkshires, and parts of the Adirondacks could well end up with several inches of fresh snow. The foothills of those ranges, as well as the Taconics and Catskills, could see a coating to an inch.

By 7 or 8 pm, the rain and snow will have departed our area. It will be a blustery and chilly overnight period, with gusts topping 25 or 30 miles per hour and temps down into the mid 30’s for the Tri-Cities. Watch for re-freeze in some of the hills, where temps will stay below freezing for quite some time.

Most of Sunday will be quiet and cool, with highs in the 40’s and a mix of sun and clouds. After sunset and into Monday morning, another system will pass through with more rain and snow. Because of the timing – it’ll be much colder overnight, Albany’s forecast low is in the mid 30’s – snowflakes could make it into the valleys with this one. The higher terrain may wind up with a couple more inches, but don’t expect much accumulation for the capital city itself.

We get a break from the active weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, before rain showers return for Thursday. Stay safe out there!



-Matt