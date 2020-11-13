11/13/2020: Brisk with a few early showers today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Oh it’s definitely November now. Many of us have seen temperatures dip into the 20s as skies cleared overnight. However, spots south of Albany are running roughly 10 degrees warmer. Clouds are beginning to move back in over this area. Patchy drizzle and a few light rain showers have also popped up.

Clouds will continue to fill back in this morning. Spotty showers are possible through lunchtime, especially south and east of the Capital Region. A cold front to our west this morning will sweep out the pesky little showers and eventually the clouds.

Skies will begin to clear this evening. It will turn chilly and get a bit frosty in spots by wake up.

Despite the chilly temperatures, tomorrow will be the pick day of the weekend. There will be a lot of sunshine but highs will only make it into the 40s.

If you need to mulch or rake leaves, get your yard ready for winter, or join your neighbors in putting up Christmas lights, you’ll want to get that all done tomorrow. A potent system is heading our way late in the weekend. A quick round of mixed precipitation is possible Sunday morning before the transition to heavier rain through the afternoon. The wind will also pick up.

Strong wind gusts on the order of 30 mph to 40 mph, even stronger around the higher terrain, are possible into the start of next week. Colder air will blow in with the stronger winds. Highs will run in the 30s to near 40° during the middle part of next week. Scattered lake effect snow showers are also possible.