11/13/19: Record Breaking Cold

Bundle up with the coat, gloves & scarf for the bitter cold air settling in! Sunshine will be plentiful so grab the sunglasses but it’ll sure feel “ineffective”

Tonight will be another COLD one with a close to record tying low…

We’ll have more clouds than sun tomorrow while warming to 39°. Sunshine makes a better return Friday and look at the temperatures warming to 45°! You know it’s pretty rough when we’re “excited” for 45 degrees

As we continue drying out until early next week, another cold snap comes in Saturday with a high of 28 degrees. Teens for overnight lows this weekend before we see another chance to find those days back in the 40s?!