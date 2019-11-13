Live Now
Wake Up With 10!

11/13/19: Record Breaking Cold

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bundle up with the coat, gloves & scarf for the bitter cold air settling in! Sunshine will be plentiful so grab the sunglasses but it’ll sure feel “ineffective”

Tonight will be another COLD one with a close to record tying low…

We’ll have more clouds than sun tomorrow while warming to 39°. Sunshine makes a better return Friday and look at the temperatures warming to 45°! You know it’s pretty rough when we’re “excited” for 45 degrees

As we continue drying out until early next week, another cold snap comes in Saturday with a high of 28 degrees. Teens for overnight lows this weekend before we see another chance to find those days back in the 40s?!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play