The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

The rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole has pretty much passed us by! As expected, the Catskills were the big “winners” with over 3 inches of rain recorded at Tannersville. Many others picked up 1-2 inches.

Now the bulk of the wet weather is pushing into eastern New England, and there’s cooler air coming in behind that system.

We actually peaked at 71° early in the morning, which will set a record high temperature for the day. Temperatures will fall steadily all day, into the 50’s by the afternoon and the 40’s by tomorrow morning.

There could be some lake effect rain and/or snow showers in the Adirondacks and western Mohawk Valley during the day Sunday. Monday and Tuesday look dry but chilly.

Then on Wednesday, another system could arrive early enough to coincide with the morning chill. We think there’s a good chance for snow early – but with temperatures eventually warming to 40 degrees in the valleys, we also expect a change to wintry mix and then snow.