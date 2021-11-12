11/12/2021: Powerful system brings rain & wind

‘A line of heavy rain pushing through the Capital District has prompted flood concerns, and is already leading to issues across our area.

As of 11 AM, oven an inch and a half of rain had fallen in parts of Albany County, with more to come through the early afternoon.

Flood Advisories were issued for parts of Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Rensselaer. and Green Counties. Low lying areas, poor drainage problem spots, and smaller rivers, creeks, and streams all need to be monitored.

The combination of heavy rain and gusty winds could make for particularly nasty driving conditions. This line of rain will push into our Western New England counties around Midday. By the mid-afternoon, expect the rain to have ended and that some clearing will occur. We should stay blustery throughout the course of the evening.

Another round of precipitation is expected later on Saturday, with most valley locations seeing rain. Some in the higher terrain could get bursts of wintry mix or snow as colder air rushes in behind the wet weather.

That will set up a chilly Sunday, with highs only in the 40’s. Another round of rain/snow showers could move through Sunday night into Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday look cool and quiet, before rain returns Thursday.



-Matt