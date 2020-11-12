11/12/2020: Cooler with gradual clearing today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The 60s and 70s are out, and the 50s are in starting today. Cooler, more seasonal air is working through the Capital Region behind yesterday’s rain. Temperatures will continue to fall and settle into the 40s through the morning.

Temperatures will try to bounce back this afternoon, but will only manage the lower 50s around the Capital Region. We’ll see gradual clearing with more sunshine expected for the North Country and the Adirondacks. Cloud cover will be a bit stubborn for Albany and points to the south and east.

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight and it will turn chilly. Frosty patches are possible to start the day on Friday, especially in sheltered areas to the north.

Tomorrow will be off to a bit of a slow start. An area of low pressure will pass off the coast of southern New England. A few showers could wonder into the mid-Hudson Valley, the Berkshires, and the Capital Region tomorrow morning. A cold front will chase everything out through the afternoon.

The weekend will get off to a dry and bright start, but it will be on the brisk side. Albany’s high will top off in the mid 40s. Saturday will be the day to get your yard work done, especially if your yard is now carpeted in leaves. It will be a tad milder before showers return on Sunday.

We are seeing signs of a colder set up into the middle of next week. A few bursts of light wintry weather are also possible.