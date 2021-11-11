11/11/2021: A forecast to say “thank you” on Veterans Day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Veterans Day! Thank you to all who have served our country. Today’s forecast is just a small token our appreciation for your sacrifice. The day is off to a frosty start. Temperatures will be mild and conditions dry for all of the day’s events.

A strong front will sweep across the area Friday. Showers will start developing after midnight, especially west of the Capital Region. The Friday morning commute will be wet for everyone. Periods of heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

Rainfall amounts of 0.75″ to 1.5″ are expected through Friday afternoon. This amount of rain in a short period of time could lead to localized flooding concerns.

The rain will race eastward during the second part of the day. Things are looking dry for your Friday night plans. But it will be turning chillier.

A dip in the jet stream will accompany Friday’s strong front. Temperatures will take a slide over the weekend. Instead of mid-November it will feel more like December by Monday. There are also chances for showers and mountain snow showers.

Just how big is that temperature slide? Well, we’ll go from near 60-degrees tomorrow to just the lower 40s on Monday. Temperatures will start to trend not as chilly by the middle of next week.