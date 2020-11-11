11/11/2020: Still warm, but turning soggy this afternoon

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday and Happy Veterans Day! A sincere thank you to all of the brave men and women who have served our country. We salute you and are grateful for your service.

Today is transition day between the string of sunny and warm days and the return of more typical mid-November weather. We are off to a warm and “muggy” start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The gush of warmth is ahead of a swath of rain that will march eastward today.

We’ll squeeze in some sunshine this morning before things turn soggy this afternoon. The dry time during the first part of the day will allow temperatures to warm close to 70° once again. Showers will enter the Capital Region after lunch. Periods of heavier rain are possible through this evening. Scattered showers will linger overnight.

Cooler, more seasonal air will start filtering in behind an approaching cold front. Temperatures will settle close to 50° around the Capital Region tonight. Showers will linger for areas south and east of Albany tomorrow morning.

We’ll gradually dry out and clear out the clouds tomorrow. Temperatures will snap back to reality with highs in the 40s and 50s early in the day.

After today the 7 Day Forecast looks a lot like mid-November should. Temperatures will stay cool with near-normal highs through the weekend. In true November fashion there will also be some flashes of wintry weather into the start of next week. Stay tuned!