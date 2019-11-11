11/11/19: Snow Adirondacks-North Country Today Until Widespread Overnight into Tuesday AM

Buckle up for a busy 24-48 hours with lots of changing conditions & quite a bit to focus on…

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect from 1PM today until Noon Tuesday for Hamilton, Northern Herkimer & Northern Warren counties.

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect from 1PM until Noon Tuesday for Northern Fulton, Northern Washington, Southern Herkimer, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Schoharie & SE Warren counties.

For the Capital District: Mostly cloudy with some early to mid afternoon chances for a little rain/sleet possible but most of today’s threat for precipitation will be snow to the North & NW…

Snow showers will start to fly for the North Country & Adirondacks from 6AM through the mid to late morning.

Some rain to mixing/sleet can fall for parts of the Capital District from 11 AM-mid afternoon.

We can have slick spots with some accumulations with snow for the Adirondacks & through the North County by the end of the afternoon early evening before getting a quick break late tonight? It’ll all fill back in overnight-early Tuesday…

Overnight through Tuesday AM is when a bulk of the widespread action takes place….There’s a chance for some freezing rain/sleet between 3-5 AM with that leading edge of steadier precipitation moving across the region.

I’m concerned for some icing/ glaze of ice to form before the snow falls on top of that glaze? MAYBE a 1/10th of an inch of ice for some? It’s going to take more “nowcasting” and staying updated to see where that rain/snow line sets up… Everyone will have snow by 7AM through Noon. THIS is where a bulk of the accumulation for the Capital Region will be found.

The system will clear between Noon-1PM. Here’s a look at what can set up with snow accumulations. This is a significant system for the Adirondacks & North Country while we wait for some minor to moderate amounts for tomorrow AM across the rest of the Capital Region…

Tuesday will bring falling temperatures after an early morning temperature of near record-tying 32 degrees. Winds will pick up and we’ll fall to record-breaking lows Wednesday morning. Single digits lows are expected with subzero wind chills possible? Many can FEEL 5 to -5 degrees early Wednesday. A high of 28 degrees will be recording breaking Wednesday with a close to recording-tying low Wednesday night-Thursday AM…